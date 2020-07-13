Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $1.59 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.60 or 0.00481497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,021,779 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.