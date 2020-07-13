Lisk Achieves Market Capitalization of $159.40 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $159.40 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00013800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Poloniex and BitBay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022839 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00022962 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,685,666 coins and its circulating supply is 124,653,610 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Poloniex, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Coinbe, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, Coindeal, Huobi, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, BitBay, Bittrex, CoinEgg, OKEx, Coinroom, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

