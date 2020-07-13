Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $229.48

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $229.48 and last traded at $229.25, with a volume of 145875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 769.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

