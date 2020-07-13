Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNR traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,558. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

