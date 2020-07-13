Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,242,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,518,000 after buying an additional 147,381 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 53,328,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.