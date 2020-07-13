Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LNTH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $573.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.26. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $94,509.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,568.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,653 shares of company stock worth $542,675 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $5,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 802.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 99.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $88,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

