Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.80 and a beta of 1.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $121,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,228. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

