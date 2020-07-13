Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) Director Sells C$38,336.89 in Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$38,336.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,194,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,339,547.80.

Karl Andrew Kenny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Karl Andrew Kenny sold 24,000 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$13,440.00.

CVE PNG traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.58. 65,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49. Kraken Robotics Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 million and a PE ratio of -43.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

