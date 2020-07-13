Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.81

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 5287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

