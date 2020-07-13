Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDSMY shares. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of RDSMY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,697. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

