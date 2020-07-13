Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KIRK stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Woodward bought 46,808 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $110,934.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 532,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,268.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain bought 20,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,658.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 70,808 shares of company stock worth $162,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 405,275 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

