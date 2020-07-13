Kin (KIN) Trading Up 46.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. Kin has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $197,804.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, IDEX and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.01964047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00198871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00077979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00116454 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Allbit, COSS, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Stellarport, Mercatox, OTCBTC, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

