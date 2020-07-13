Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $504.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 260,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 224,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 201,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

