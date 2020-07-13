KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded to Underperform at BofA Securities

BofA Securities cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens cut KeyCorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.74.

KEY stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

