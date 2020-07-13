KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 144.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KB Home by 331.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 682,349 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in KB Home by 447.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 545,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 445,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. 1,859,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lowered their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

