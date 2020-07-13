Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) Insider Sells A$75,600.00 in Stock

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) insider Terence (Terry) Topping sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total value of A$75,600.00 ($51,780.82).
KAI stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. Kairos Minerals Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of A$0.07 ($0.05). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.01.
Kairos Minerals Company Profile
