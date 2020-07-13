Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) Insider Sells A$75,600.00 in Stock

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) insider Terence (Terry) Topping sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total value of A$75,600.00 ($51,780.82).

KAI stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. Kairos Minerals Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of A$0.07 ($0.05). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.01.

Kairos Minerals Company Profile

Kairos Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration company in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, gold, and lithium properties. The company's flagship project is the Pilbara gold project, which include the Mt York deposit covering an area of 1,158 square kilometers located in the east and central Pilbara.

