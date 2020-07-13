Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) PT Lowered to $0.50 at CIBC

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $0.75 to $0.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JE. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.29.
Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.42.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.
