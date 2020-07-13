JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $16.50

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.
NYSE PGTI opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $916.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
