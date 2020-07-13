JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $16.50

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE PGTI opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $916.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

