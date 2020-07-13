JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $52.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

NET stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,727,574 shares of company stock valued at $472,808,233 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

