JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $122.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

AKAM opened at $114.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,092 shares of company stock worth $5,033,790. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $68,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 357,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $23,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

