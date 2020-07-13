JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts YY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target to $125.00

YY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YY. ValuEngine cut YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on YY from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.12.

NASDAQ YY opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. YY has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YY will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YY by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,056,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,288,000 after purchasing an additional 276,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of YY by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of YY by 3,983.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of YY by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of YY by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

