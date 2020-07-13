JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $53.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owens Corning from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of OC opened at $55.31 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 470.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $36,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 658,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

