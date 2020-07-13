JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $53.50

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Masco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after acquiring an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,030,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 531,567 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.