JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $18.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JELD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of JELD opened at $16.56 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

