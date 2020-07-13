JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $365.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.38.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $383.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $385.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

