Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 51,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,283,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,386,024. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

