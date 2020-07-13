Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,425 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

