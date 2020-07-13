Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

SPLV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. 2,829,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,907. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

