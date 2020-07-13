JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,681.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in International Paper by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 170,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

IP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $34.61. 234,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.