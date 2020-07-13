JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 434,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 26.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. 1,001,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,013,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

