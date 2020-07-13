JGP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,357 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 35,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.76. 493,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

