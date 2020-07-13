JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after buying an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after buying an additional 189,960 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 10.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after buying an additional 910,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $350,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.69.

AFL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 299,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

