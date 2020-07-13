JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,577 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. 17,913,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

