JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,364 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

