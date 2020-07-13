JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,152 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

NYSE T traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

