Jefferies Financial Group Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $281.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $271.00 to $281.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2020 earnings at $22.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANTM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.31.

NYSE ANTM opened at $255.00 on Friday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

