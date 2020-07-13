Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Raised by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 177,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,931,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA remained flat at $$50.27 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 360,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,360. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

