James Hambro & Partners Makes New $212,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,782,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

