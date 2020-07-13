James Hambro & Partners Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,694,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,966,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

