James Hambro & Partners Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,523,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

