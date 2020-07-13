James Hambro & Partners Has $495,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

James Hambro & Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 489,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

