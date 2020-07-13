James Hambro & Partners Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 123,753 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 3.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $24,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,463,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,866,723. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

