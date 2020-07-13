JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $6.52 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. On average, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -9.8 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.15% of JAKKS Pacific worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

