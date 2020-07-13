J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.98

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.98 and last traded at $128.77, with a volume of 3905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.64.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,747 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,463,000 after purchasing an additional 852,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $79,850,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

