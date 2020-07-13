iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Cut by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers decreased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 173,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,136. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

