iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Decreased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $$50.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,784. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

