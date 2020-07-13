iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.99. 502,288 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

