iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.21

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.21 and last traded at $164.71, with a volume of 1227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

