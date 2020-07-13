iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.29

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.29 and last traded at $204.90, with a volume of 14429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,177,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

