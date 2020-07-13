iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $288.05

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $288.05 and last traded at $287.12, with a volume of 17396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.50 and its 200-day moving average is $242.49.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.